Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,432 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. 21,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.73. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

