Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 6,135 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 682,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

