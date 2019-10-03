Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock worth $480,037,506. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 941,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

