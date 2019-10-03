Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. 314,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

