MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MAM Software Group from $9.00 to $12.12 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

Shares of MAM Software Group stock remained flat at $$12.09 during trading on Wednesday. 27,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MAM Software Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MAM Software Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in MAM Software Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.