Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 196 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 196 ($2.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Man Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.75 ($2.35).

EMG traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 163.25 ($2.13). 3,034,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.96. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.25 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

