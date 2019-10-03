Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 224.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.21% of BioTelemetry worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,325,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,171 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 481,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.