Man Group plc Purchases 41,058 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Cars.com worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cars.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern purchased 10,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Cars.com stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

