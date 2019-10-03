Man Group plc Sells 12,645 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 819,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,447,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.