Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.14 ($3.01).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 178.90 ($2.34). The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.46. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.85 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Archie Norman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.