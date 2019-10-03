Marshall Wace LLP Buys 7,330 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,602 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,724,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.53.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

