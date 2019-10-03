Marshall Wace LLP Invests $604,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Analog Devices by 59.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

