Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,710,368. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.