Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

NYSE:MOH opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

