Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Marcus worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

