Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $292.80

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.80 and traded as low as $275.30. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $279.10, with a volume of 30,901 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million and a P/E ratio of 75.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

