Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

MMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,634. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

