MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.14% of MasTec worth $201,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.