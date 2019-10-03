MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

