Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $274.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

