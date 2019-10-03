Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings. Matson reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Matson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MATX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 234,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matson has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $565,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $123,921.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Matson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Matson by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 386,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

