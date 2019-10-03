Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $449,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $974,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,091,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,329.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $8,544,849 in the last 90 days.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 3,815,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,954. Slack has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.