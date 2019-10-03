Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,680 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 853,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,044,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 308,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,523 shares of company stock worth $4,061,639 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

