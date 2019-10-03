Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Martha Brooks sold 21,100 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $750,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,100 shares of company stock worth $4,845,478 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.