Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 448 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 125.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Amedisys by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amedisys by 85.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Amedisys by 289.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 163,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In other news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $141.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.