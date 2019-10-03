Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ TROV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.24.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,424.46%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TrovaGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

