MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.463-5.517 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.30-5.35 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $164.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.