MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 21st

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:MKC.V traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.23. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

