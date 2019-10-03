Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.07. Mediazest shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 9,226,761 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Mediazest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

