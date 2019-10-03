MediBloc (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,178.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.02124816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.02698064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00688022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About MediBloc

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.