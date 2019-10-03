Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Trading Down 2.3%

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.39, 2,490 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

