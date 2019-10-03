Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of MEET stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 259,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meet Group by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meet Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

