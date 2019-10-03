Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $920.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

