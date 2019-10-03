Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,905. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $167.34 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

