MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $215,605.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $215,605.00 and approximately $25,408.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038562 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.85 or 0.05425398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001047 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,641,551 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.