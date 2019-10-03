Metlife Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Metlife Inc. lessened its position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the period. NII makes up about 12.7% of Metlife Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metlife Inc. owned about 0.49% of NII worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 151.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 305,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 201.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 608,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 406,826 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 166.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NIHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 9,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,436. NII Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NII Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

