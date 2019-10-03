Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552.50 ($7.22).

MTRO traded down GBX 34.60 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 193.40 ($2.53). The stock had a trading volume of 9,485,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,916 ($38.10).

In related news, insider Vernon W. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Also, insider Craig Donaldson purchased 12,900 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

