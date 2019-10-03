Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $5.53. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

