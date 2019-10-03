Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Planning Solutions Group LLC

Planning Solutions Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Planning Solutions Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 258,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,960,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

