Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $132.54.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.