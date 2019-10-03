MineBee (MB) Trading 53.1% Lower This Week

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. MineBee has a market cap of $85.38 million and $1.98 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.01008042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,081,855 tokens. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.