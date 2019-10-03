Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $77.91, approximately 1,278,286 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 661,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.42.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock valued at $82,651,250 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 802,468 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,233,000 after buying an additional 388,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.