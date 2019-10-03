MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 67,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,563. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $314.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 70.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 379.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 128,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

