Mixin Market Capitalization Tops $83.74 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $83.74 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $182.03 or 0.02220953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,044 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

