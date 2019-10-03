Mizuho Analysts Give Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) a $9.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 982,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 131,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viewray by 47.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viewray by 431.0% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 224.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viewray by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

