Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. 757,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $82,898,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

