Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 4,470,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,126. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,701,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

