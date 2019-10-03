Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,640. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,886 shares of company stock worth $338,081 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

