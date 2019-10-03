Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,788 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

