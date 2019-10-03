Morgan Stanley Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.42 ($16.77).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

